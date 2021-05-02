Irinjalakuda Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Peerumade Assembly constituency is a part of the Thrissur district of Kerala in Cochin region that went for voting on 6 April 2021. With a former princely status, Irinjalakuda is a revenue division and the headquarters of Mukundapuram Taluk, and houses the only temple in India dedicated to Lord Ram’s third brother Bharata. It is a part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2016 Assembly elections, CPI candidate Prof. KU Arunan (E) won the seat after defeating Adv. Thomas Unniyadan of Kerala Congress (M) (KCEM) by a margin of 2,711 votes. In 2011, Adv. Thomas Unniyadan had won the seat of CPM’s Adv. KR Vijaya by a margin of 12,404 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress (INC) led the Irinjalakuda Assembly segment defeating CPI which was heading the Lok Sabha segment in 2014. Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Irinjalakuda constituency — R Bindu of CPI(M), Thomas Unniyadan of KC(J), and Jacob Thomas of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.