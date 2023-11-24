Home

Kerala

‘PM Modi, Netanyahu Are Of Same Ilk’: Kerala Congress MP At Pro-Palestine Rally

Speaking during a pro-Palestine rally in Kerala, Congress MP KC Venugopal said that Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Narendra Modi are the "same kind".

KC Venugopal speaks at a pro-Palestine rally organized by the Kerala Congress in Kozhikode. (ANI)

Israel-Hamas War Update: Congress MP KC Venugopal Thursday drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that both leaders are of the “same kind”.

Addressing pro-Palestine rally in Kerala’s Kozhikode to protest Israel’s siege of the Gaza Strip and alleged war crimes against the Palestinian people, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said: “Modi and Netanyahu are cut from the same cloth. They are the same kind. One is about Zionism and the other is about ethnic cleansing.”

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Thursday organised a massive rally in solidarity with the Palestinians. The rally was thronged by thousands of people, including a large number of senior Congress leaders and workers as they gathered at the Kozhikode beach to express solidarity for war-ravaged people of Palestine.

Congress stand on Palestine unchanged

Rejecting the narrative being spread by Congress’ opponents that the grand old party changed its stand on the Palestine issue, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and CWC member Shashi Tharoor said the party’s stand on the issue is rooted in India’s secular history and remains unchanged.

They said the Congress has only one stand on the Palestine issue which was evolved by Mahatma Gandhi, adopted by Jawaharlal Nehru, and later strongly followed by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Tharoor and Venugopal also criticized India’s foreign policy under the current BJP government at the Centre led by PM Modi.

India’s foreign policy being used as PR exercise

Inaugurating the solidarity rally, Venugopal strongly condemned the war unleashed by Israel in Gaza and their attacks against hospitals and refugee camps there. Venugopal said India’s stand on the issue changed only recently after the Narendra Modi government came to power.

Strongly condemning India’s abstention from voting in a resolution moved by various countries in the UN to stop the ongoing war in West Asia, the MP said the union government’s actions brought disgrace to the entire people of the country.

‘Modi, Netanyahu are the same’

Describing Modi and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “the same type”, the AICC General Secretary further alleged that under the BJP government, the country’s external affairs policy has been used as a public relations exercise to ensure the victory of the ruling party in elections.

In an apparent dig at the CPI(M), which recently criticised the Congress’s stand on the Palestine issue and raised suspicion about it, Venugopal said the grand old party has a clear and strong stand on the matter, and is not constrained by any iron curtain.

No one needs to claim the monopoly of solidarity with Palestine, he said, adding that the Congress’s support for the West Asian country was not for votes.

Gaza war a ‘disastrous episode in human history’

Addressing the rally, Shashi Tharoor described the plight of Palestinians as a “disastrous episode in human history” and stressed that like everyone else, the people of Gaza also have the inalienable right live a safe and dignified life in their homeland.

Tharoor emphasised that it is not an issue of religion but of humanity, adding that no religion urges people to kill their fellow beings.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP rejected criticism from political opponents that the Congress party had been silent on the Palestine issue in the wake of assembly elections in some states.

#WATCH | Kerala Congress organises an event to express solidarity with the people of Palestine amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/sarsYyFpb3 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

He highlighted that Sonia Gandhi recently wrote an article in national dailies detailing the Congress’s stand, and Priyanka Gandhi mentioned the issue in her election rallies as well.

“Palestine solidarity is not a new thing for the Congress Party. It has been continuing without any change since the time of Gandhiji and Nehru,” he asserted.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)