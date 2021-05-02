Kasaragod Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Kasaragod Assembly constituency is a part of the Kasaragod district of Kerala that went for voting on 6 April 2021. It is a part of the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency in the Malabar region. Kasaragod is known for its rich biodiversity with Ranipuram and Kottancheri Hills, Valiyaparamba coastal island, Chandragiri and Bekal Forts and the historic Kolathiri Rajas, among others. In the 2016 Assembly elections, NA Nellikkunnu of IUML outperformed BJP’s Ravisha Thantri Kuntar by a margin of 8,607 votes. In the 2011 polls, Nellikkunnu had won the seat beating Jayalakshmi N Bhat of BJP by a margin of 9,738 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML for the Kasaragod segment was led by Congress (INC). In 2014 too, INC was heading the Assembly segment. Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kasaragod constituency — MA Latheef of INL, NA Nellikkunnu of IUML, and K Sreekanth of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements. Also Read - Neyyattinkara Election Result LIVE: Will CPM Retain Its Bastion? Counting Begins at 8 AM