Kochi: At least four migrant labourers died and two got injured in a mudslide that took place at a construction site at Electronics City in Kalamassery in Kerala's Kochi. According to Ernakulam District Collector, Jafar Malik, at least one more person is still trapped under the debris.

A search operation to rescue the trapped person is underway, said Malik.

Further details are awaited.

