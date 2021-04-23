Thiruvananthapuram: To contain the spike of covid cases in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that the next two days i.e. Saturday and Sunday will see restrictions similar to lockdown. “The next two days (Saturday & Sunday) will see restrictions similar to lockdown. Only essential services & emergency travel to be allowed. There is a cap of 75 people indoor & 150 outdoor for marriages & a maximum of 50 people for funeral services.” Also Read - Govt Ramps Up Remdesivir Production Upto 90 Lakh Vials Per Month | Details Here

On Friday, Kerala registered a total of 28,447 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Test positivity rate rose to 21.78 percent. The state also reported 27 deaths in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed this in a press meet after the Covid review meeting held here on Friday.

The district-wise statistics of positive cases: Ernakulam – 4548, Kozhikode – 3939, Thrissur – 2952, Malappuram – 2671, Thiruvananthapuram – 2345, Kannur – 1998, Kottayam – 1986, Palakkad – 1728, Alappuzha – 1239, Pathanamthitta – 1171, Kasaragod – 1110, Kollam – 1080, Idukki – 868 and Wayanad – 812.

As part of the mass testing, 2,90,262 samples were collected on Wednesday and Thursday. 1,30,617 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. In total, 1,48,58,794 samples including routine sample, sentinel sample, CBNAAT, Truenat, POCT, PCR, RTLAMP, antigen were sent for the tests.