Ernakulam: A day after imposing the night curfew in the state, the Kerala government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in all containment zones in the Ernakulam district. The lockdown has been announced by District Collector S Suhas. As per the order, the complete lockdown will be implemented in the district from Wednesday at 6 AM for seven days.

The Kerala government on Monday imposed COVID restrictions, including night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM from April 20 and said malls and cinemas can function only till 7.30 PM. However, the tuition centres can function only online and should not hold any physical classes.

All meetings, training events and other programmes under all government departments would be held online as far as possible, the order stated.

The decisions with regard to the restrictions, which would be in place for two weeks, were taken at a high-level meeting of the core group for COVID-19 management chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy today.

However, essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper and media, goods transportation and public transportation, have been exempted from the night restrictions, the order stated.

Kerala on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 19,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 12.72 lakh and the active cases to 1.18 lakh. In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,12,221 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 17.45 per cent.