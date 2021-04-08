Kochi: Over a month after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister wrote, “I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation.” Also Read - IPL 2021 | From Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Anrich Nortje: Five Bowlers to Watch Out For in Upcoming Season



The chief minister was given the first dose of the vaccine on March 3. After taking the first shot of the vaccine, the 75 years-old Marxist veteran said, “Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was a good experience and there was no need to worry at all about it.”