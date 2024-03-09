Home

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Orders CBI Inquiry Into Veterinary Student's Death

CM Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to handover the case of death of the Veterinary University student to CBI after meeting the deceased father.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Saturday decided to refer the death of the Veterinary University student, that has shocked the southern state, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision was taken after the meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and father and relatives of 20-year-old Sidharthan J S met at the CM’s residence. they demanded the CM Vijayan that the case be handed over to the central agency for a fair investigation.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders CBI enquiry into the death of Sidharthan, a student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, who was found hanging in his hostel bathroom in Wayanad, after his family met the CM: CMO pic.twitter.com/j2nCiUGFPW — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

