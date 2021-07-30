New Delhi: Kerala on Friday registered 20,772 new Covid cases, recording over 20,000 infections for the fourth straight day. The state’s test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 13.61 per cent. Up to 116 people died of the disease. According to the data released by the government, the caseload touched 33,70,137 while fatalities hit 16,701. Taking cognizance of the situation, a six-member team led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director S K Singh was rushed to the state to hold discussions with the district authorities and examine about the possible reasons behind an alarming rise in the coronavirus infections in the past few days.Also Read - Why Some States Witness Rise in COVID Cases Again? Lockdown Relaxation Main Reason, Says Centre

Meanwhile, as many as 14,651 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,92,104 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,60,824. In the last 24 hours, 1,52,639 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 13.61 per cent. So far, 2,70,49,431 samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst-hit districts were Malappuram (3,670 cases), Kozhikode (2,470), Ernakulam (2,306), Thrissur (2,287), Palakkad (2,070), Kollam (1,415), Alappuzha (1,214), Kannur (1,123), Thiruvananthapuram (1,082), and Kottayam (1030), PTI reported.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning expressed concern over the rising cases of Covid-19 in Kerala. “Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying,” Gandhi said on Twitter. He appealed to people in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines.