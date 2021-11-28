Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the rising concern of new covid variant, the Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the state government has decided that it cannot encourage the attitude of some unvaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff coming to school on Sunday.Also Read - Karnataka Seeks Travel Ban on Passengers Coming From Nations Hit By Omicron Covid Variant

The minister also added that the matter will be brought to the attention of the committee, which handles the COVID-19 protocol as it is a matter of safety of the children. "We are not forcing them (staff), but have asked them to stay at home. In the guidelines issued just before the reopening of schools, we have made it very clear that all teaching and non-teaching staff must be inoculated," Sivankutty told reporters here, according to a Mint report.

"The state government and the education department cannot in any manner support their decision not to take vaccines. A majority of teachers are in support of the vaccination and have followed the procedure. This is a matter of safety of our children and our state," Sivankutty added.