Kerala Election Results LIVE STREAMING: The long wait ends here and the counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly Election 2021 begins at 8 AM today and the early trends will start emerging by 9 AM. A total of 140 constituency seats in Kerala went for voting in a single phase on April 6, 2021. The majority mark to win the battle is 70. Like all other years, this time the battle is between the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposing Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). All eyes are on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he fights to retain his chair and defy a four-decade-long trend of alternating between coalitions in power. Meanwhile, the BJP has gained a significant foot in “God’s Own Country” giving the dominant parties stiff competition. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results LIVE News And Updates: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in 4 States, 1 UT

The Election Commission of India (ECI) gives frequent online updates on its official website – eci.gov.in.



Kerala Exit Poll Result 2021

Almost all exit poll results conducted by India Today-Axis My India, Republic TC-CNX, CVoter Times Now/ABP News and P-MARQ have predicted that the LDF government led by Chief Minister Vijayan will return to power with a thumping victory. Exit poll data projected that the ruling LDF will secure 42.8 per cent votes. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA will continue to remain a marginal player in the state with 0 to 2 seats.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government defeated the incumbent UDF winning 91 seats against the latter’s 47. Meanwhile, the BJP marked its entry securing one seat in the southern state.

Results will be declared by the evening of May 2.