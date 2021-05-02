Kerala Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Wait is over as the counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 begins today at 8 AM. There are a total of 140 constituency seats in Kerala and the majority mark is 70. All eyes are on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he fights to retain his chair and defy a four-decade-long trend of alternating between coalitions in power. Usually, poll battles in Kerala are majorly between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). However, over the years, the BJP has gained significant hold in the “God’s Own Country” giving the dominant Left parties and UDF stiff competition. There has been little resentment against the current Kerala government even as reports suggested an anti-incumbency trial against the chief minister. The only aspect that may go against the Vijayan government this time is the alleged Gold Scam case which had made national headlines. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the LDF had won 91 seats, the UDF secured 47 seats, the NDA got one, while one seat went to an Independent. Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Kerala Exit Poll Result 2021

Almost all exit poll results conducted by India Today-Axis My India, Republic TC-CNX, CVoter Times Now/ABP News and P-MARQ have predicted that the LDF government led by Chief Minister Vijayan will return to power with a thumping victory. Exit poll data projected that the ruling LDF will secure 42.8 per cent votes. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA will continue to remain a marginal player in the state with 0 to 2 seats.

The 140-member Kerala Assembly went to polls in a single phase on April 6, 2021. Results will be declared by the evening of May 2. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.