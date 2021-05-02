Kerala Election Results 2021: Counting of votes is underway full throttle as the elections nearing an end. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) on its way to make history breaking the 40-year tradition of alternating between coalitions in power. Results are being declared one by one, but counting is still underway in many seats. The final results will be declared by evening. Note: The Election Commission has not declared all the winners yet, these are candidates who are leading/trailing on the seats they are contesting from. However, we are updating the winners for each seat as soon as the results are being announced. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata Set For Landslide Victory In Bengal; Vijayan Sweeps Kerala, DMK Leads in TN

A total of 140 constituency seats in Kerala went to polls in a single phase on April 6 with 73.58 per cent of the total 2.74 crore voters exercising their franchise. The majority mark to win the elections is 70. Usually, poll battles in Kerala are majorly between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). While the BJP has gained a foot in Kerala over the years, it has failed to make any significant mark this year. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the LDF had won 91 seats, the UDF secured 47 seats, the NDA got one, while one seat went to an Independent. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Here’s the Full List of Winners in Kerala Election Results 2021

Sr NoConstituencyWinner/Leading Candidate Party
1ManjeshwarSKM Ashraf Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) [LDF]
12Dharmadam Pinarayi Vijayan LDF
15Mattannur KK Shailaja (CPM) LDF
30Kunnamangalam  
98Puthuppally Oommen ChandyUDF 
