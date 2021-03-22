Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Expressing confidence ahead of the assembly elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday claimed that pre-poll surveys have predicted “LDF will come to power”. Vijayan’s statement comes days after the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) launched its manifesto promising ‘pension’ for homemakers, creation of 40 lakh jobs for the youth and 15,000 startups over the next five years. Also Read - Breaking News: Maharashtra Reports 25681 New Cases, 70 Deaths In 24 Hours

"Pre-poll surveys have predicted that LDF will come to power. But I want to tell the Left workers to not get carried away by the figures. It's just an indication. Everyone should work properly to ensure the Left's victory in the polls," the Kerala chief minister said.

Hitting out at the BJP and Congress, Vijayan added, "Prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas are rising. Congress gave oil companies the right to hike prices. BJP protested against it by riding bullock carts but after they came to power, the same is happening. They both don't have any responsibility towards people's issues."

The Left’s 900-point manifesto was released at the AKG Centre here jointly by party convenor and CPI(M) state secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan, CPI Secretary, Kanam Rajendran, and a galaxy of other leaders of the Left Democratic Front, which is seeking a second straight term.

The LDF manifesto said pension would be given for homemakers “acknowledging the value of their work”, joining the bandwagon in the current poll season to woo women voters with such a dole after the ruling AIADMK, DMK, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s MNM in Tamil Nadu and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 is scheduled to begin on April 6 and the counting of votes will be held on May 2.