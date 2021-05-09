New Delhi: Kerala government imposed a complete lockdown from Saturday morning to contain the massive spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions came into force by 6 am and would remain in place up to May 16 midnight. The state government decided to impose a 9-day complete shutdown as the weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons. As lockdown is in place, only essential services are exempted and people are strictly warned against coming out in public places or travel unnecessarily. Also Read - Complete Lockdown Imposed in Kerala From May 8 to May 16 - Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

According to police, an online pass system came into force from Saturday evening for those who have to go out for urgent needs. With this, people can travel for emergency purposes by obtaining pass from the police, they said. However, e-pass will not be provided to everyone who applies for it, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera clarified on Sunday. Those employed in the manufacturing sector must be transported in a special vehicle by the contractor or hirer. The self-declaration form needs to be carried on your person in case of emergency travel. The pass is mandatory for those commuting to work, said the DGP.

How to get e-pass for essential travel in Kerala?

Visit e-pass website – https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/ Fill in the following details: name, date of birth, address, vehicle number, vehicle type, co-passenger name (only one co-passenger is allowed), travel starting point, destination, travel date, time, purpose, return date, time, mobile number, identity card type, identity card number and residing police district. Once your application is approved, you will get the pass via mobile phone.

Some more important points regarding complete lockdown in Kerala that you must know:

All borders are under the strict surveillance of the police and only freight vehicles and those having permission from the authorities concerned are permitted through check- posts, police added.

As per the official guidelines, banks, insurance, financial services, capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI and cooperative credit societies shall function only on alternate days during lockdown -Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Anyone violating the lockdown guidelines would be punished under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act-2005, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance-2021 and other relevant laws in force, police added.

Railway sources said over 35 train, both long distance and intra-state, have been cancelled in Kerala. It was not directly due to lockdown but because of poor occupancy in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday sought the cooperation of the people during lockdown and said the stringent measures were for their welfare and urged them to avoid inter district travel.

