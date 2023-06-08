Home

Kerala

Kerala Man Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter After Wife Dies by Suicide

Kerala Man Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter After Wife Dies by Suicide

Mahesh, 38, who suffers from a personality disorder, allegedly hacked his 6-year-old daughter to death with an axe on Wednesday night.

Mahesh, 38, who suffers from a personality disorder, allegedly hacked his 6-year-old daughter to death with an axe on Wednesday night. (Representational)

Alappuzzha: In a shocking incident, a man in a village of Alappuzzha district of Kerala allegedly hacked his 6-year-old daughter to death with an axe. The accused, 38-year-old Mahesh, was reportedly distressed over the passing of his wife who died of suicide some years ago.

As per the police, the shocker took place on Wednesday night in Alapuzzha district’s Mavelikkara village when the accused reportedly attacked his minor daughter, Nakshatra, with an axe at around 8 PM at their home.

You may like to read

Mahesh’s mother, 62-year-old Sunanda, who lives next door with her daughter, rushed to her son’s house upon hearing the commotion where to her utter shock she found her granddaughter lying grievously wounded on the sofa, drenched in a pool of her own blood.

Upon witnessing the macabre scene, the elderly woman immediately rushed out of the house and screamed for help, however, the accused ran after her and hacked at her with the axe, resulting in an injury on her hand.

An official said the injured woman was admitted to the Mavelikkara District Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

A PTI report quoting an officer from the police station said the man’s wife Vidya had died by suicide a few years ago. He said that after attacking his daughter, Mahesh also injured his own mother who tried to raise an alarm after witnessing the horrific scene.

Hearing the turmoil, some neighbors gathered in front of the house but the accused chased them away by threatening them and even tried to assault them with the axe.

Local media reports quoting family sources claimed that Mahesh— who had recently returned from abroad after his father, Mukundan, was killed in a train crash— suffers from a personality disorder which he developed after his wife, Vidya, committed suicide three years ago.

Reports quoting neighbors said that Mahesh wanted to remarry but the prospective bride’s family broke the engagement after they found out about his mental disorder.

A senior police official said that Mahesh has been taken into custody and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), however, the motive behind the grotesque act of murdering his own daughter is yet to be ascertained.

“Further investigation in the case is underway,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.