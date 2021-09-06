Thiruvananthapuram: After the recent outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, the Kerala government on Monday has issued a Nipah management plan listing the health protocol to be followed by government and private hospitals. Veena George, the state health minister in a statement said that the district authorities can formulate a separate management plan dedicated to the Nipah virus. George further informed that the guidelines related to discharge and treatment were also published.Also Read - Nipah Virus in Kerala: Two Health Workers in Contact With Deceased Patient Develop Symptoms; State Raises Precautions

George asked all the districts authorities to remain cautious and to keep under observation those who are affected by encephalitis. The state health department has declared high alert after the death of a 12-year old boy on Sunday. The boy, a resident of Kozhikode succumbed to Nipah Virus infection.

The Nipah Plan Management

“The prime objective is surveillance, testing and treatment of the patients. As part of surveillance, effective contact tracing and quarantine will be done. Treatment protocol will be strictly followed and it will be constantly monitored,” the minister said in a release.

The Nipah management plan will be coordinated at every possible level– state, district, and hospital levels. The State Committee consists of the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, Disaster Management Additional Chief Secretary, Director of the Department of Health, and the Director of Department of Health Education, the release said.

She said that healthcare workers, field workers, doctors, and other staff of private hospitals, and others will be given special training. The minister also monitored the functioning of the Nipah control room at the Kozhikode guest house. Earlier, the health department had identified 188 contacts of the child since August 27. The samples of seven people among the 20 high-risk contacts of the child have been sent to Pune NIV for testing and the result is awaited. Two more health workers who were in contact with the deceased boy have been identified with the symptoms of the virus.

