New Delhi: As coronavirus cases surge incessantly across India, the Kerala government has issued new restrictions to contain infection spread restricting social gatherings to a maximum limit of 100 people indoors, and a maximum of 200 persons for outdoor functions. Also Read - Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Passes Away at 88

Shops have been ordered to close by 9 PM, while restaurants have to function at 50 per cent occupancy. Religious leaders have been asked to persuade people to avoid community gatherings, especially on Iftar, as well as malls, theatres to restrict occupancy. Also Read - Maharashtra Set To Issue New Guidelines To 'Break COVID-19 Chain' Today, Confirms State Minister

Poll-bound Kerala is among the top 10 states in India that have been accounting for more than 80 per cent of the new infections reported on a daily basis. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sought an additional 50 lakh doses of COVID vaccine from the Centre, saying that the state had sufficient stocks only for the next three days. Also Read - India Fast-Tracks Approval For Foreign-Produced Coronavirus Vaccines in India | Key Points

“So far the state has received 56,84,360 doses of COVID vaccine, including 54,40,740 of Covishield and 2,43,620 of Covaxin and we have administered 48,24,505 doses till April 11. The stock which is left with us is sufficient for conducting vaccination for the next three days only,” he said.

The health department had earlier in the day said there are 1,826 vaccination centres across the state, including 1,402 in government hospitals and 424 in private hospitals.

On Monday, Kerala reported 5,692 COVID-19 cases and 11 related deaths, taking the active caseload to 47,596.