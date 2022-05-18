Thiruvananthpuram: Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 24 seats, in the bye-election held on 42 wards in various local bodies in Kerala. Of the remaining seats, United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) six. Of the 24 wards which the CPI(M)-led LDF won seven have been wrested from the Congress-led UDF and two from the BJP.Also Read - IMD Sounds Red Alert in 4 Districts After Heavy Downpour Lashes Kerala, CM Vijayan Holds High-level Meeting

However, according to reports, in Tripunithura municipality, BJP snatched two wards from the CPI(M), where the party is in power. With this, in the 49-strong municipality, CPI(M) lost its majority and its overall tally came down from 25 to 23, according to a report by Indian Express.

Reacting to LDF's performance in local body bypolls, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said lauded the alliance's performance. "This reflects the intention of the people of Kerala that the LDF should go ahead with its developmental and welfare agenda. People have summarily rejected the unholy nexus between the Congress and BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran credited the results to minority communities’ backing of the saffron party. “The two seats the BJP won at Thripunithura and one at Kochi corporation are warning signals to the CPI(M) and Congress,” he said.