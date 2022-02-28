Thiruvananthapuram: Amid a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government has decided to lift certain restrictions and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. In the order on Sunday, the Kerala government allowed the bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries to function with full capacity.Also Read - Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines; Asks States, UTs to Relax Restrictions as COVID Cases Decline

According to the new list of relaxations, the government, semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or training off-line if required.

The restrictions at the district-level on the basis of the number of people hospitalised have also been lifted.

The government had authorised the State Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups – A, B and C – based on the number of people admitted to hospitals and imposed restrictions accordingly.

As the COVID cases showed a dip, the Kerala administration opened schools, college and creches.

Kerala recorded 2,524 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday.