Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Friday decided to continue with the Sunday lockdown after the state reported over 30,000 covid cases in the last two days. To recall, an exemption was given in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks by the state government. On Thursday, the state logged 30,007 fresh cases.

Taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in Kerala and reviewing steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of the virus, Union Home Secretary suggested considering night curfews in areas with high COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press statement released on Thursday after a meeting said, "More efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections." Further, the ministry asked the state to "explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity".

“This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and COVID-appropriate behaviour.”