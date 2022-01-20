Kerala Lockdown: The state of Kerala has witnessed a massive surge in the covid cases. The tally on Thursday topped its highest ever at 46,387 cases. To contain the spread of the virus in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government imposed a slew of fresh restrictions. According to the news agency PTI, during a virtual high-level COVID review meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the United States, the panel members decided that only essential services will be allowed on the next two Sundays – January 23 and 30.Also Read - What's The Usual Recovery Period From Omicron? Here's What Centre Said

As many as 46,387 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Kerala, the highest-ever in a single day, said the state health department in a statement on Thursday. Previously, Kerala had recorded 43,529 Covid-19 cases were reported on 12 May 2021, which was its highest ever cases of infection since the outbreak of the disease.

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

The panel members decided that only essential services will be allowed on the next two Sundays – January 23 and 30 Working women with kids below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill people can work from home. Institutions, businesses, malls, beaches and theme parks have been directed to ensure no large gatherings and strict adherence of Covid rules. The government said district DCs will decide on the level of restrictions to be imposed based on the number of people admitted to hospitals. The panel has authorised the District Disaster Management Authority to divide districts into three groups — A, B and C.

In A category districts, all kinds of social, cultural , political and public events, weddings and funerals will be restricted to not more than 50 people. In B and C category districts, no such gathering of people will be allowed.

Category B and C:

Religious activities will be done online, and in weddings and funerals, not more than 20 people will be allowed.

In C-category districts, movies, swimming polls and gyms will not be allowed to operate.

In this category, all kinds of classes and tuition canters — except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes — will work via online mode.

The state government also said residential education institutions can, however, operate under bio-bubble mode.

State health minister Veena George had a day ago confirmed that Kerala is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 and cautioned people against the “super-spread” of the pandemic. “Contrary to the first and second waves, there is a rapid spread of the disease in the third wave at the beginning itself,” she said at a press conference.