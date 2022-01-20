Kerala Lockdown: The state of Kerala has witnessed a massive surge in the covid cases. The tally on Thursday topped its highest ever at 46,387 cases. To contain the spread of the virus in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government imposed a slew of fresh restrictions. According to the news agency PTI, during a virtual high-level COVID review meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the United States, the panel members decided that only essential services will be allowed on the next two Sundays – January 23 and 30.Also Read - What's The Usual Recovery Period From Omicron? Here's What Centre Said
As many as 46,387 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Kerala, the highest-ever in a single day, said the state health department in a statement on Thursday. Previously, Kerala had recorded 43,529 Covid-19 cases were reported on 12 May 2021, which was its highest ever cases of infection since the outbreak of the disease.
Here are the guidelines issued by the government:
- The panel members decided that only essential services will be allowed on the next two Sundays – January 23 and 30
- Working women with kids below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill people can work from home.
- Institutions, businesses, malls, beaches and theme parks have been directed to ensure no large gatherings and strict adherence of Covid rules.
- The government said district DCs will decide on the level of restrictions to be imposed based on the number of people admitted to hospitals.
- The panel has authorised the District Disaster Management Authority to divide districts into three groups — A, B and C.
In A category districts, all kinds of social, cultural , political and public events, weddings and funerals will be restricted to not more than 50 people. In B and C category districts, no such gathering of people will be allowed.
Category B and C:
- Religious activities will be done online, and in weddings and funerals, not more than 20 people will be allowed.
- In C-category districts, movies, swimming polls and gyms will not be allowed to operate.
- In this category, all kinds of classes and tuition canters — except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes — will work via online mode.
- The state government also said residential education institutions can, however, operate under bio-bubble mode.
State health minister Veena George had a day ago confirmed that Kerala is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 and cautioned people against the “super-spread” of the pandemic. “Contrary to the first and second waves, there is a rapid spread of the disease in the third wave at the beginning itself,” she said at a press conference.