New Delhi: With the COVID cases receding, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is planning to reopen theatres and auditoriums in the state, which have been closed for over one and half years since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

"The current situation in the state is comparatively better. The government would consider reopening theatres and auditoriums in the next phase. After reaching an understanding, a decision will be taken in this regard soon", said State Minister for Cultural Affairs and Fisheries, Saji Cheriyan.

He also noted that the test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 cases in the state showed a decline in recent days.

This comes days after the film industry expressed concern over the continuing closure of the cinema halls as it affected the livelihood of several persons and their families.

Last week, the southern state decided to reopen schools in the state from November 1. A decision in this regard was taken at the COVID-19 evaluation meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Vijayan.

“Kerala to reopen schools from November 1. School-based classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1, other classes will begin on November 15,” an official notification by the CMO informed.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday reported 15,692 fresh COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,24,185 and fatalities to 23,683.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest cases with 2,504 followed by Ernakulam (1,720), Thiruvananthapuram (1,468), Kozhikode (1,428), Kottayam (1,396), Kollam (1,221), Malappuram (1,204), Palakkad (1,156) and Alappuzha (1,077).