Thiruvananthapuram: Owing to the dip in the covid cases, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Wednesday announced that those who have taken a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine can enter theatres in the state. The chief minister announced the decision after a meeting to review the covid situation.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Veena George, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Chief Secretary VP Joy, state police chief Anil Kant, department secretaries, district collectors and district police chiefs.

The Chief Minister directed the Health Department to issue guidelines on the matter, including keeping physical distancing in theatres and wearing masks. Kerala recorded 7,312 fresh COVID-19 cases and 362 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,87,710 and the fatalities to 32,598, the state government said on Wednesday.

Here are some key decisions taken by the government:

Those who have taken a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine can enter theatres in the state

It was also decided that up to 100 people can attend closed room weddings, funerals, and other social a gathering.

100 people can attend also political, cultural, and community events in closed room.

In open spaces up to 200 people will be permitted to gather.

Chief Minister also informed that the government received a good response from the public after schools were opened and 80 per cent attendance have been recorded on the first day of opening.