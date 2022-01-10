Kochi: In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday held a COVID-19 review meeting following which he decided to limit the number of people who can attend weddings and funerals to a maximum of 50.He also directed the state’s Health and Education Department to ensure that vaccination of those in the 15-18 age group must be completed by this week.Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2022: NTA Likely to Announce Exam Dates Soon | Read Details

Earlier last week the government had directed that the number of people at marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in closed rooms be restricted to 75 and in open spaces to 150. Now in the latest decision, it has been further reduced to 50 without specifying whether it is for closed rooms or open spaces or both. Also Read - Jayant Yadav For Mohammed Siraj? Harbhajan Singh Suggests BIZARRE Change in Playing XI For 3rd Test at Cape Town

In the meeting, it was also decided that reunions, ceremonies, and general social, political, cultural and community events should be conducted online, except in urgent situations, the release said. Precautions, including physical distancing, should be taken when conducting events with physical attendance and if possible, public meetings should be avoided, it said. Also Read - Ashes: It's Time To Move On From Jos Buttler, Says Geoffrey Boycott

Directions were issued, in the meeting, to the Department of Health and Education to ensure that vaccinations for students over the age of 15 are completed this week itself, the release said and added that that the departments were considering carrying out vaccinations at educational institutions also.

Kudumbasree elections and gram sabhas can be conducted by following COVID norms like maintaining social distancing, the CM said in the meeting. CM Viajayan also directed that the telemedicine system should be implemented as well and that awareness programs should be conducted in connection with Omicron, the release said.

On Sunday, Kerala recorded 6,238 new cases, sending its test positivity rate (TPR) to 11.52 per cent, against 9.38 per cent on the previous day. The new cases included 49 healthcare workers. The state tested 54,108 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,14,773 people are under observation across the state, of which 2,538 are admitted to hospitals. There were 30 fresh deaths, taking its Covid death toll to 49,591.

The state Health Department said that of the total number of people who have tested positive, 72 have come from outside the state, while 5,776 were contacts of patients and the cause for the remaining 341 is not clear.