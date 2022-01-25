Amid the spike in the covid cases, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government decided to impose more stern curbs in the capital city Thiruvananthapura. According to the rules announced by the authorities, social, cultural, political, religious and public meetings will be allowed with certain restrictions. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals. Cinema, theatres, swimming pools and gyms will not be allowed to function.Also Read - Budget Session 2022: Covid Rules To Be Implemented Again, President's Address On January 31

It is important to note that, if the percentage of attendance in educational institutions is less than 40 %, the institution will be considered as a cluster and will be closed for two weeks.

Here are the new rules announced by the Kerala government:

Social, cultural, political, religious and public meetings will be allowed with certain restrictions.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.

Cinema, theatres, swimming pools and gyms will not be allowed to function.

Classes will be online for students except for the final year colleges and classes X and XII students.

All tuitions will be allowed online.

The government has also allowed one of the parents of children with cerebral palsy or autism will be given provisions for work from home.

The covid review meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided the new restrictions after taking into consideration of the prevailing covid infections in the State.

The Kerala government on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions in the state as a preventive measure to contain the rising number of Covid-19 cases. According to the news agency PTI, during a virtual high-level COVID review meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the United States, the panel members decided that only essential services will be allowed on the next two Sundays – January 23 and 30.

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

The panel members decided that only essential services will be allowed on the next two Sundays – January 23 and 30 Working women with kids below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill people can work from home. Institutions, businesses, malls, beaches and theme parks have been directed to ensure no large gatherings and strict adherence of Covid rules. The government said district DCs will decide on the level of restrictions to be imposed based on the number of people admitted to hospitals. The panel has authorised the District Disaster Management Authority to divide districts into three groups — A, B and C.

In A category districts, all kinds of social, cultural , political and public events, weddings and funerals will be restricted to not more than 50 people. In B and C category districts, no such gathering of people will be allowed.

Category B and C:

Religious activities will be done online, and in weddings and funerals, not more than 20 people will be allowed.

In C-category districts, movies, swimming polls and gyms will not be allowed to operate.

In this category, all kinds of classes and tuition canters — except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes — will work via online mode.

The state government also said residential education institutions can, however, operate under bio-bubble mode.

State health minister Veena George had a day ago confirmed that Kerala is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 and cautioned people against the "super-spread" of the pandemic. "Contrary to the first and second waves, there is a rapid spread of the disease in the third wave at the beginning itself," she said at a press conference.