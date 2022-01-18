Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the surge in the covid cases in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Thursday decided to strictly implement the Covid-19 health protocols. Kerala which had recorded 2,435 new positive cases on January 1 witnessed a steady rise in the number of cases. The daily cases increased to 5,296 on January 7. On January 12 the daily infection rate went up to 12,742 and the state reported 22,946 fresh infections on January 17.Also Read - 52 Staff Of Gwalior’s Jai Vilas Palace, Scindia School Test COVID Positive, in Isolation Now

To contain the further spread of the virus in the state, the authorities are now mulling to impose few stricter curbs. The government has now informed that a decision on restrictions including the closure of colleges and offices and curbs on people traveling in public transport among other matters will be discussed and decided in the COVID-19 evaluation meeting to be held on Thursday.

Notably, CM Vijayan, who is abroad for the purpose of treatment, will chair the meeting online. The functioning of the state secretariat here has been partially affected as a few ministers' offices have been shut due to the spread of infection among the staff.

To recall, in view of the rising numbers of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kerala, CM Vijayan had earlier directed that the number of attendees at weddings and funerals be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, former minister and Kazhakootam MLA Kadakampally Surendran tested positive. Sources in the police department said at least 650 members of the police force are down with the infection, mostly those who returned after Sabarimala temple duty.

As many as 24 security staff of the famed Padmanabha Swamy temple have also been tested positive. As per today’s health bulletin, 215 health workers are also among the infected. Including doctors, 17 health workers tested positive and one nursing officer lost her life.

P S Saritha (44), a nursing officer from Varkala was tested positive yesterday but lost her life today, the health minister’s office said.