Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the rising threat of new covid variant, Omicron, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Monday informed that the travelers from countries affected with the variant will take their RT-PCR and stay in quarantine for 14 days. Speaking to the reporters, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the government has deployed more health workers at 4 international airports to ramp up the testing.

She further added that the genomic surveillance is continuously underway in the state. "We will have a discussion on the present situation and take every possible measure. We have also asked the Centre for booster doses & vaccinations for children below 18 years of age, as it is very essential, but we're awaiting their decision, George said.