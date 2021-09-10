Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that his government is seriously considering re-opening schools in the state. The chief minister further added that the government is consulting experts on this matter.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans To Resume Normal Services Of Passenger Trains In Phased Manner This Month, Says Report

Earlier, CM Vijayan had announced that the universities and colleges in the state will open for final-year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) students from October 4. Vijayan had also said that detailed instructions on the opening of educational institutions are being worked out.

Kerala General Education minister V Sivankutty had also said that the state is mulling to reopen the schools in a phased manner. The minister emphasised on the students to get completely vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and he said that vaccination of students depends on the approval of the central government and experts.

Vijayan, while addressing the media, said that the state has recorded 25,010 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 177 fatalities. Marking a slight decrease from the 26,200 cases the state had recorded a day before. The fatality count however went up.