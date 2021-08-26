Thiruvnanthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that the state has the highest number of people who are vulnerable to coming in contact with the coronavirus. Talking to CNN-News18, Veena George said, “The ICMR seroprevalence survey shows that more than 50 percent of the Kerala population is still unaffected. That means we have the highest number of susceptible people in the country. We are doing maximum tests, (our) test per million is the highest in the country. We are also tracing, testing and reporting every case.”Also Read - Tamil Nadu Covid Update: Government Directs Districts To Stay Alert Despite Declining Trend in Cases

While speaking about the current covid situation, George further said that the percentage of patients getting infection from home is rising. "The situation is such that if one person from a house contracts the virus then everyone else gets infected," she added. The Minister has appealed to the public to remain in home quarantine only if there is sufficient facility at home.

Talking about the vaccination drive in the state, George said that Kerala has covered more than 68 percent of the total population with the first dose. Stressing on the steps taken by the state government to contain the virus, George said, "The second wave started in Kerala by middle of April, almost after one month it started in other parts of the country. We always tried to keep the number of Covid cases below the medical capacity threshold."

Meanwhile, the state reported over 30,000 cases for the second time in the row. According to the data released by the health department, Kerala logged 30,007 cases on Thursday. The data further adds that the state logged 18,997 recoveries and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases now rose to 1,81,209 with 18.03 per cent positivity rate.