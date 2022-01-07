New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Kerala on Friday made 7-day home quarantine mandatory for all those arriving in the state from abroad. “In line with the Centre guidelines, all passengers arriving from abroad have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week at their homes”, Kerala health minister Veena George said.Also Read - Breaking: India Issues Fresh Guidelines, Makes 7-day Home Quarantine Must For International Passengers

"On the 8th day, they will undergo a RT-PCR test and if negative, they will continue in isolation for a week. The positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing," she added.

Earlier, the mandatory 7-day home quarantine was limited only for people arriving in the state from 'at-risk' countries. Besides, the government had also made the RT-PCR test compulsory for people coming from Omicron-hit nations.

Till now 280 Omicron cases have been registered in the state and the maximum number of cases was reported from those who arrived from low-risk countries. Earlier on Thursday, 50 fresh cases of the new variant of COVID-19 were detected across the state.

Of the 50 patients reported on Thursday, 18 were from Ernakulam, 8 from Thiruvananthapuram, 7 from Pathanamthitta, 5 each from Kottayam and Malappuram, 3 from Kollam and 1 each from Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, a health department release said.

A day ago the state had logged 49 cases of Omicron.