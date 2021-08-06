Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said that the state may witness a two-fold increase in COVID patients or more in the coming days. Speaking about Kerala’s current Covid crisis, Veena George said that around 90 per cent of COVID patients are infected with the delta variant which has the potential to spread quickly. She further added that with the third wave around the corner and the state yet to fully recover from the second wave, the restrictions cannot be lifted completely.Also Read - Maharashtra to Reopen Schools For Class 5 To 8 In Rural Areas From August 17 | Details Here

“We cannot be in an indefinite lockdown. We have to protect the life and livelihood of the people. Kerala has been implementing measures foreseeing these things,” Veena George said in reply to the adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA K Babu. Also Read - Mumbai Covid Update: BMC Imposes Rs 200 Fine For Spitting in Public, Other Important Updates Here

While moving the notice, Babu said the new set of restrictions are challenging the common sense of the public. “The minister earlier said in the Assembly that the COVID certificate is desirable for people to go for shops and establishments, but when the order was issued by the chief secretary, he made it mandatory. Who should the people in the state trust, he asked. The present restrictions are aimed at slapping fines on the people in the name of COVID,” he said. Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: Classes 9-12 to Start From August 23 on Alternate Days | Detail Plan Here

Kerala on Friday reported 19,948 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 35,13,551, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 17,515 after 187 more deaths. As many as 19,480 people have been cured of the infection since Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 33,17,314 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,78,204, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,51,892 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 13.13 per cent

.So far, 2,82,27,419 samples have been tested, it said. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3417), Ernakulam (2310), Thrissur (2167), Kozhikode (2135), Palakkad (2031), Kollam (1301), Alappuzha (1167), Thiruvananthapuram (1070) and Kannur (993).

Of the new cases, 81 are health workers, 97 had come from outside the state and 18,744 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 996 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,87,492 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,58,397 are in home or institutional quarantine and 29,095 in hospitals.