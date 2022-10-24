Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has demanded the resignation of nine Vice-Chancellors before 11.30 am today. The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment was not in accordance with the rules of the University Grants Commission. Earlier, the SC bench ruled that instead of handing over a panel of names to the chancellor only one person’s name was provided which is against UGC law.Also Read - Citing SC Ruling, Kerala Governor Demands Resignation Of 9 Vice-Chancellors

He has asked the Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, M G University, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan University resign from their posts.



Live Updates

  • 9:46 AM IST

    CPI-M Slams Kerala Governor’s Move, Calls It Undemocratic
    The CPI-M has come out against the move of the Governor. Calling the action of the Governor undemocratic, the CPI-M state secretariat said the Governor is implementing the agendas of the RSS.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    The apex court had ruled that if a state law came into conflict with a central law, in this case, the UGC regulations, the central law would prevail.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    Kerala University Vice-Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai will retire from service on Monday. Interestingly, he is also named in the order.

  • 9:31 AM IST
    Sources in the Governor’s office said that the VC appointment in all the universities has been made violating UGC Regulations.
  • 9:30 AM IST

    Kannur VC Won’t Resign
    Kannur VC Gopinath Ravindran said he would defy the order. He said a Chancellor could ask for resignation only in the case of financial appropriation and misbehaviour.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    What Did The Supreme Court Say In The Matter?

    The apex court had said that the search committee formed to pick the VC was not properly constituted. Further, there was just one name for the Chancellor to pick from, instead as per law a panel of names.

  • 9:25 AM IST
    The LDF government has issued an instruction asking all the affected VCs to stay put, and to defy the Governor’s order.
  • 9:22 AM IST

    The ruling coalition LDF has announced its plans to hold an all-Kerala strike against the Governor on November 15.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    Kerala Governor Has Asked The VCs of 9 State Varsities To Resign By 11.30 am

  • 9:17 AM IST

    List Of Universities VCs Asked To Resign
    1) University of Kerala
    2) Mahatama Gandhi University
    3) Cochin University of Science and Technology
    4) Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies
    5) Kannur University
    6) APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University
    7) Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit
    8) University of Calicut
    9) Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University