Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has demanded the resignation of nine Vice-Chancellors before 11.30 am today. The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment was not in accordance with the rules of the University Grants Commission. Earlier, the SC bench ruled that instead of handing over a panel of names to the chancellor only one person's name was provided which is against UGC law.

He has asked the Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, M G University, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan University resign from their posts.

