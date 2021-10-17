Kerala Rains LIVE: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala, triggered by downpour on Saturday night, has risen to 9. Besides, dozens are said to be missing as heavy rainfall lashed Kerala causing landslides in several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rains on Sunday also. Following the downpour, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deferred the reopening of colleges in the state to October 20. The colleges were earlier scheduled to open on October 18. The Sabarimala pilgrimage will also be avoided till October 19.Also Read - Kerala Floods: Over 6 Dead, Many Missing As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc, Sabarimala Pilgrimage Deferred | 10 Points

Consequent to the rains the authorities have issued a red alert in 6 districts while another 6 districts are on orange alert and two districts are under yellow alert, thereby indicating that all the 14 districts in the state are experiencing heavy rains Heavy rains have been lashing the state starting Friday evening leaving roads at several places flooded and normal traffic affected at a number of places. Meanwhile in areas where there are heavy rains, tourist centres have been asked to close down until further notice and boating services have also been suspended.

10:55 AM: Army conducts rescue operations for missing persons in debris in Kavali, Kottayam. Navy Chopper with relief materials already airborne from INS Garuda towards rain-affected areas. Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17 are on standby at AF Station, Shangumugham, said Defence PRO.

#WATCH Restoration work underway following landslide due heavy rains at Koottickal in Kottayam-Idukki border area, Kerala pic.twitter.com/JujgTAqwTS — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

10:24 AM: State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan take part in review meeting to assess the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, at Mundakkayam, Kottayam

10:18 AM: One death reported in the heavy rains in Thodupuzha, Idukki district. 12 people missing in landslide in rural Kottayam, Police and fire dept unable to reach the spot. Details awaited.

10:14 AM: Four people have died in landslides at Koottikkal in Kottayam and Kokkayar in Idukki districts as heavy rain is continuing in Kerala, with six districts put on red alert.

10:00 AM: Three more bodies recovered from Koottikkal in Kottayam district as heavy rain triggers landslide, death toll reaches 9.

Kerala | Swollen Kallada river in Kollam district amid heavy rains in the region; Visuals from Enathu bridge at the border of Kollam-Pathanamthitta districts pic.twitter.com/tg3ipThv9S — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

09:43 AM: The low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Kerala has become less marked. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over the state during next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter, said IMD.

09:02 AM: Army and Indian Air Force are on stand-by for assistance. We will provide all help to those in need, said Kerala Minister K Rajan in rain-hit Kottayam district

08:27 AM: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescues locals at Muvattupuzha in rain-hit Ernakulam district.

#WATCH | Kerala: NDRF team conducts rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where landslide occurred yesterday pic.twitter.com/icTNMxsGhV — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

07:52 AM: Visuals have emerged on social media from Kottayam district where a KSRTC bus was seen stuck in floodwater. Severe waterlogging was reported in Kollam, Kottayam and Kuttanad regions. As per the reports, the water level is rising steadily in many rivers including Meenachil and Manimala.

#WATCH Kanjirappally in Kottayam district inundated due to incessant rainfall; IMD issues Red alert for the district #Kerala pic.twitter.com/hzwBq4alx2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Visuals from Kanjirapally as a bus is caught in flood waters and people had to be rescued. P.S: Rains are slowly reducing, but it will pick up pace anytime soon. Danger remains till tomorrow noon. Do not step out unless local govt authorities tell you to do so. #keralarains pic.twitter.com/5bzhmWud8g — West Coast Weatherman (@RainTracker) October 16, 2021

07:47 AM: “My thoughts are with the people of Kerala. Please stay safe and follow all safety precautions”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

My thoughts are with the people of Kerala. Please stay safe and follow all safety precautions. #KeralaRains — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2021

07:30 AM: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted,”The Kerala Rains are spreading. We are now opening relief camps even for people in Thiruvananthapuram displaced by flooding. The environmental disasters afflicting the state must lead to a fundamental rethink about how we live.”

07:10 AM: Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik has urged both Central and State government to take necessary steps to ensure well being of people

Praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala, news of torrential rains are worrying. I urge both the central government and state government to take all the necessary steps to ensure the well being of people. #KeralaRains — Mukul Wasnik (@MukulWasnik) October 16, 2021

07: 00 AM: At Pathanamthitta district, a car was swept away by the rushing waters but an alert auto-rickshaw driver, sensing the danger, threw stones at the car which broke the windshield allowing the driver to come out through it who swam to safety.