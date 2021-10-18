Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy flooding and landslides in Kerala have left at least 23 people dead. According to the reports, a dozen people, mostly children, are still missing. Kerala has been receiving incessant rains since Saturday. The rains have swept through towns and submerged vehicles in the southern Indian state, with the Indian government deploying the National Disaster Response Force and army to assist with rescue efforts.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Two Non-Local Labourers Killed as Terrorists Open Fire in Kulgam
One team of the National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. In addition, 5 more teams have been directed to be deployed in Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts. One of the two teams of the Indian Army is deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kottayam.
Here are the key updates:
- Atleast 23 have died and several injured as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state.
- Fourteen deaths were reported in Kottayam’s Koottickal and eight deaths were reported in Idukki. A child has drowned in Kozhikode district.
- The Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the state, which has been badly hit by heavy rains and landslides. He said he was saddened that some people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.
- A total of 105 relief camps have been set up across Kerala as heavy rains triggered catastrophic landslides and killed 19 in Kottayam and Idukki districts.
- The Army, Navy and Air Force mobilised to carry out flood relief operations. In view of Red Alert in five districts of Kerala, Southern Naval Command Headquarters was made ready to provide assistance to local administration in rescue operations.
- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslide rose to eight on Sunday.
- “People are requested to take all precautions against the rain. 105 relief camps have been set up across the State and arrangements have been made to start more camps,” Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.
- The IMD on Sunday predicted a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter.