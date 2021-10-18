Thiruvananthapuram: A house in Mundakayam in Kerala’s Kottayam district was swept away after heavy rainfall triggered landslides. News agency ANI has tweeted a video the same. In the 14-second clip, the two-storey house can be seen tilting slowly, before it suddenly crashes into the gushing waters. Fortunately, the house was empty when the incident took place, said reports.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, Oct 18, 2021: Farmer Union Calls for 'Rail-roko' Agitation Today Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

#WATCH | Kerala: A house got washed away by strong water currents of a river in Kottayam's Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YYBFd9HQSp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods in Kerala rose to 22 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered assistance to the southern state to tackle the situation.

Twenty two bodies, 13 from Kottayam district and 9 from Idukki were recovered from various rain-hit areas while NDRF teams continued their rescue operations. The casualties occurred on Saturday due to landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts following heavy rains, officials said.

In the high range Idukki district, where a travel ban is in place due to inclement weather, District Collector Sheeba George said two persons are still missing.

PM Modi also dialled Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising out of the rains. “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he tweeted.