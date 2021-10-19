New Delhi: After a respite of two days, heavy rains lashed Kerala on Tuesday forcing the met department to issue an orange red alert in 11 districts while 3 districts are given an yellow alert. While Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts are under orange alert till October 20, the weather department has placed 3 districts—Kasargod, Alapuzha and Kollam on yellow alert .Also Read - Kerala Rains: House Collapses Into Gushing Water in Mundakayam | Watch Video

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Rain Wreaks Havoc in Kerala, 27 Dead

Notably, Kerala was ravaged by heavy downpour and subsequent landslides in the south-central districts on October 15 and 16 which claimed 27 lives. As per the reports, the search and rescue operations are still underway in some parts of the coastal state.

Apart from that, the dams in the state are on a brim with Red alert sounded for over ten major dams in the state. Idukki, Idamalayar, Pamba and Kakki, four major dams among the total 78 dams in the state have been opened to release the excess water.

Various district administrations have issued alerts to the people living downstream and shifted them to relief camps set up in the state.

DMK Announces Rs 1 Crore For The Rain-battered State

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin yesterday announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from a party administered trust towards relief initiatives in neighbouring Kerala.

To support the affected people in Kerala, Stalin said Rs 1 crore would be provided from the DMK Trust helmed by him, favouring the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In a party release, DMK conveyed its condolences to those killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala and extended its sympathies to those affected.