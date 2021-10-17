Kerala Rains LIVE: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala, triggered by downpour on Saturday night, has risen to 8. Besides, dozens are said to be missing as heavy rainfall lashed Kerala causing landslides in several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rains on Sunday also. Following the downpour, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deferred the reopening of colleges in the state to October 20. The colleges were earlier scheduled to open on October 18. The Sabarimala pilgrimage will also be avoided till October 19.Also Read - Kerala Floods: Over 6 Dead, Many Missing As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc, Sabarimala Pilgrimage Deferred | 10 Points

Consequent to the rains the authorities have issued a red alert in 6 districts while another 6 districts are on orange alert and two districts are under yellow alert, thereby indicating that all the 14 districts in the state are experiencing heavy rains Heavy rains have been lashing the state starting Friday evening leaving roads at several places flooded and normal traffic affected at a number of places. Meanwhile in areas where there are heavy rains, tourist centres have been asked to close down until further notice and boating services have also been suspended.

Here Are The LIVE Updates