Kochi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for various parts of Kerala on Saturday (November 14). As the northeast monsoon has been active over Kerala, the MeT department issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala for today – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki. The IMD also issued an orange alert for Sunday (November 14) for five districts – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

The collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

The IMD website said Kerala has received 86 per cent excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12.

Normal rainfall expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the State has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the website said.