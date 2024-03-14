African Footballer Brutally Thrashed, Racially Abused By Crowd In Kerala

  • Home
An Ivory Coast footballer claimed that he was chased, brutally thrashed and racially abused during a football match in Malappuram district.

Published: March 14, 2024 12:30 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

footballer thrashed
Malappuram: A shocking case of violence and racism has emerged from Kerala where a footballer from the Ivory Coast was chased and brutally beaten up by people during a football tournament in the Malappuram district. The footballer later also claimed that the furious crowd racially abused him.

