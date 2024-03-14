Home

Kerala

African Footballer Brutally Thrashed, Racially Abused By Crowd In Kerala

African Footballer Brutally Thrashed, Racially Abused By Crowd In Kerala

An Ivory Coast footballer claimed that he was chased, brutally thrashed and racially abused during a football match in Malappuram district.

African Footballer Brutally Thrashed, Racially Abused By Crowd In Kerala

Malappuram: A shocking case of violence and racism has emerged from Kerala where a footballer from the Ivory Coast was chased and brutally beaten up by people during a football tournament in the Malappuram district. The footballer later also claimed that the furious crowd racially abused him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Kerala News on India.com.