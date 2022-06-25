Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission(KSERC) on Saturday announced a 6.6 per cent hike in power tariffs in the state. Revising the power tariff after three years, the Commission, however, said there would be no increase in tariff for the weaker sections, agricultural consumers, small-scale industries, and small farmers.Also Read - Breaking: Electricity Bills In Delhi To See 2% Increase From October 1; Check New Power Tariff Here

State Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said the commission revised the power tariff without incurring huge liabilities to the people.

In a statement, the minister said, "The last increase in electricity tariff was on July 8, 2019. Since then, the wholesale price index has risen by 19 per cent in the last three years, while electricity tariffs have increased by only 6.6 per cent."

(With Inputs From PTI)