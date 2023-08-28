Home

Kerala

Kerala Teen Boy Attacks Father With Hammer For Scolding Him

Kerala Teen Boy Attacks Father With Hammer For Scolding Him

The boy allegedly tried to kill his father after the latter scolded him in Kerala's Thiruvanthapuram.

The incident took place on Saturday in Pothencode area of Thiruvananthapuram. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy allegedly attacked his father and tried to kill him after an argument broke out between the two in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. The boy allegedly hit his father with a hammer multiple times after the latter scolded him.

Trending Now

The incident took place on Saturday in Pothencode area of Thiruvananthapuram. Police said the boy was enraged after his father scolded him for some reason. “It seems like the boy attacked his father for scolding him and hit his head multiple times with a hammer,” a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, the father escaped from the room and ran out of the house, the police added. The boy later attempted to hang himself inside the room, but the locals and the police rescued him. Police said both of them are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly axed his mother to death in Palghar district of Maharashtra after seeing her messaging someone from her mobile phone, police said. The incident took place late on Sunday night in Parole area of Vasai township, they said. The boy doubted the character of his mother, Sonali Gogra (35), and the two had frequent quarrels over it, inspector Ashok Kamble from Mandvi police station said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Kerala News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES