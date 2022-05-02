Kasargod: A 17-year-old schoolgirl died and 18 others were hospitalised on Sunday due to suspected food poisoning after consuming “rotten shawarma” at a food stall in Cheruvathur town of Kasaragod district in Kerala. The deceased, identified as Devananda, a resident of Karivallor near Kasargod, died at the Kanhangad district hospital while undergoing treatment, police said.Also Read - 16-Year-Old Girl Dies, 31 Ill After Eating Chicken From Hotel in Kerala's Kasaragod

"A team of doctors including a paediatrician examined Devananda (deceased) but could not save her life. Rest a total of 18 students are admitted in the hospital and all of them are in stable condition," said Kasargod Medical Officer.

A case has been lodged against the food stall, which has been sealed following investigations, and the cook has been taken into custody by police.

“The shop has been closed and the cook has been taken into custody. Food poisoning may be the primary reason for this. Health Department is monitoring the situation. A special team has also been constituted to investigate the matter,” said M Rajagopalan, MLA Trikaripur. The MLA further informed that the samples of the shawarma have also been sent for testing.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health minister Veena George has directed an investigation into the incident and has sought a report from the authorities.