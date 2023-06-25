Home

Kerala

Kerala YouTuber Muhammed Nihad AKA ‘Thoppi’ Arrested For Objectionable Remarks, Live-Streams Dramatic Video As Cops Break His Door Down: Watch

Thoppi, a resident of Kerala’s Kannur district, is also accused of causing a traffic jam on the busy national highway after his fans arrived in droves to catch a glimpse of the 24-year-old YouTube sensation.

Screengrab from Thoppi's live-stream

Popular Malayali YouTuber Muhammad Nihad, known popularly by his stage name ‘Thoppi’, was arrested by the Kerala Police from his flat in Kochi on Friday. The controversial vlogger live-streamed the dramatic video of his arrest as the cops broke down his apartment door after Nihad refused to let them inside.

Thoppi, who was later released on bail, has been booked in a case for allegedly using obscene language at a public event in one of his videos. According to the police, the YouTuber, who has over 700,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform, allegedly used obscene language while inaugurating a shop in Malappuram district recently.

Thoppi, a resident of Kerala’s Kannur district, is also accused of causing a traffic jam on the busy national highway after his fans arrived in droves to catch a glimpse of the 24-year-old YouTube sensation at the event. The police have also filed another case against him in his native Kannur for allegedly circulating obscene videos.

The YouTuber started a live-stream when the police came to his door to arrest him. The viral stream shows Thoppi claiming that his arrest was a ploy to divert the public’s attention from real issues as the police storm his apartment by breaking down the door after he refused to let them in. Police said that they have seized two mobile phones, a hard disk, and a computer from his residence.

Thoppi was later released on bail in connection with the cases against him in Malappuram and will now be handed over to the Kannur Police.

Kerala Govt warns social media influencers

Following Thoppi’s arrest, the Kerala government on Saturday warned stringent legal action against social media campaigners who create and post content that “misleads children” on various online platforms.

According to a PTI report, General Education Minister V Sivankutty claimed there has been a deliberate attempt to influence students through social media platforms and make them toxic by posting objectionable content.

Claiming that the aim of such campaigners was to lead the young generation to wrongful deeds, the Minister urged the teachers and parents to maintain extra vigil on such matters.

“Time has exceeded to ban such programmes and content on Youtube and other such social media platforms. Not just children, they are spoiling the youth and the entire society,” the minister was quoted as saying, according to PTI.

Kerala’s Police issues stern warning

Hours after Thoppi’s arrest, the Kerala police, on their official Facebook handle, warned against creating content that incites hatred and enmity in the society.

They also shared a brief video of the controversial Youtuber and the visuals of his arrest.

Amassing money in this manner is a crime equivalent to making cash through illegal means, the Facebook post further said.

(With PTI inputs)

