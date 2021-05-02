Kochi Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Kochi Assembly constituency falls in the Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala that went to the polls in a single phase on 6 April 2021. Kochi is the judicial capital of Kerala and is a part of the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. The seat was bagged by KJ Maxy of CPM in the 2016 Assembly elections for the second time, who defeated Dominic Presentation of Congress (INC) by a margin of 1,086 votes. In 2011, Dominic Presentation lost the seat to CPM’s KJ Maxi by a margin of 16,503 votes. Dominic retired from the Legislative Assembly in 2016. Meanwhile, the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the Kochi Assembly segment were led by the INC. Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Assembly elections from Kochi constituency — KJ Maxi of CPI(M), Tony Chammany of Congress, and CG Rajagopal of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements. Also Read - Neyyattinkara Election Result LIVE: Will CPM Retain Its Bastion? Counting Begins at 8 AM