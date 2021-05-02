Kuthuparamba Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Kuthuparamba Assembly constituency, also known as Koothuparambu, falls under the Kannur district in the Malabar region of Kerala that went to polls in a single phase on 6 April 2021. It is a part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. Kuthuparamba is infamous for political violence between the CPI(M) and the RSS. In the 2016 Assembly elections, state Health Minister and CPM MLA KK Shailaja – popularly known as Shailaja Teacher – won the constituency seat by a margin of 12,291 votes unseating KP Mohanan S/O PR Kurup of Janata Dal (United) who had won the seat in 2011 from Socialist Janata-Democratic (SJD) ticket. Meanwhile, the 2019 Lok Sabha election for the Kuthuparamba segment was led by Congress (INC). In 2014 polls, CPM was heading the Assembly segment. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, the CPM handed over the seat to its ally Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kuthuparamba constituency — Ghafoor P Lillis of CPI(M), Kurukkoli Moideen of IUML and Abdussalam of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.