Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed an election rally in Palakkad in Kerala and said he has come to the state to seek blessings from people for the BJP in the upcoming state elections. He also said that he has come with a vision that is refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala. He said that the LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold just like Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver.

"For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voter of Kerala is asking — what is this match fixing? People are seeing how UDF and LDF misled them," PM Modi said.

Campaigning for 'Metroman' E Sreedharan who is contesting from Palakkad, PM Modi said Sreedharan is a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity.

#WATCH | In Kerala's Palakkad, PM Modi says, "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold." pic.twitter.com/9C675xtzw3 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

“Metroman Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala’s progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further added that in West Bengal, Congress and Left are one; they were partners in UPA 1 in Delhi. “The Left continued to give issue-based support to Congress to UPA 2 but here in Kerala during elections they are bringing allegations,” PM Modi added.

Notably, the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6, 2021. The Election Commission will announce the Kerala election results on May 2.

Prior to PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been vigorously campaigning in Kerala to make sure the United Democratic Front (UDF) is voted to power in the southern state.