New Delhi: Kerala on Wednesday registered 31,445 fresh cases of coronavirus and 215 deaths, pushing the total infection tally to 38,83,429 and the fatalities to 19,972 so far. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) jumped to 19.03% from 18.04% on Tuesday. The state also witnessed 20,271 recoveries in a span of 24 hours.Also Read - Indian-Origin Woman Who Provided Info About Multi-Million-Dollar PPE Scam Killed In South Africa

Ernakulam district recorded the highest number with 4,048 cases, followed by Thrissur (3,865), Kozhikode (3,680), Malappuram (3,502), Palakkad (2,562), Kollam (2,479), Kottayam (2,050), Kannur (1,930) Alappuzha (1,874), Thiruvananthapuram (1,700), Idukki (1,166) Pathanamthitta (1,008) and Wayanad (962), a government release said. Also Read - Covid-19 Infection Puts Surgical Patients At High Risk Of Blood Clots: study

Citing Kerala’s example, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today cautioned other states about the upcoming festival season, advising them to undertake all possible public health measures to curb infections. Also Read - COVID-19: What is Endemic Stage That WHO Says India Has Entered | All You Need to Know

Union minister and BJP leader V Muralidharan tweeted attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, “Alarming COVID-19 situation in Kerala, @vijayanpinarayi has clearly failed to protect people’s lives. “Kerala alone recorded 24,296 cases & 173 deaths yesterday. @vijayanpinarayi’s illogical strategy & motivated media propaganda costing dearly the nation.”

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said Kerala is in the grip of COVID-19, and the state government is busy covering it up.