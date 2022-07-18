Kerala: Kerala on Monday reported second case of Monkeypox. “The second positive case of Monkey Pox in Kerala has been confirmed in Kannur District,” State Health Ministry confirmed. The government, on the other hand, has stepped up vigil to contain the spread of monkeypox, issuing special alerts to five districts, a day after the southern state reported the country’s first case of the rare virus infection.Also Read - GST Hike: Packed Milk And Food Products To Get Costlier In Kerala from Monday

State Health Minister Veena George earlier chaired a high-level meeting and issued special alert to five districts as people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam were co-passengers of the infected person in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight that landed on 12 July.