Monkeypox In India: Kerala on Monday confirmed the second case of monkeypox. The new case, a 31-year-old man, reached Kannur from Dubai on July 13. "The second positive case of Monkey Pox in Kerala has been confirmed in Kannur District," State Health Ministry confirmed. The government, on the other hand, has stepped up vigil to contain the spread of monkeypox, issuing special alerts to five districts, a day after the southern state reported the country's first case of the rare virus infection.

State Health Minister Veena George earlier chaired a high-level meeting and issued special alert to five districts as people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam were co-passengers of the infected person in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight that landed on 12 July.

Kerala Reports First Monkeypox Case:

Kerala on Thursday detected the first case of monkeypox in India, reported PTI. The infection was found in a person who returned to Kerala from the United Arab Emirates on July 12, and was hospitalised after showing signs of the disease, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said. The patient's samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology.

Monkeypox In India: Centre Releases Fresh Guidelines For International Travellers

International passengers should avoid close contact with sick people

Avoid contact with dead or live wild animals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes)

Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders)

Contact with contaminated material used by sick people such as clothing, bedding or materials used in healthcare settings or that came into contact with infected animals

What is Monkeypox

According to World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks, WHO said.